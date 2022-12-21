High on Life is killing it on Xbox Game Pass

(Pocket-lint) - We were really impressed when we played an hour of High on Life back at Gamescom 2022 in the summer, so it's not a huge surprise that it's dropped on Xbox Game Pass to riotously successful word-of-mouth.

Xbox has just confirmed, in fact, that the game has become Game Pass's biggest launch of any kind in 2022, and the biggest third-party launch ever on the service.

That really puts it in the rarified stratosphere of games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, so Xbox is doubtless buzzing about the much-needed result for its platform.

High on Life is a far more quirky title than either of those, too, so it's a bit more impressive that it's managed to break out in this manner. It's a shooter where your guns talk to you, in short.

Or, to expand, it's a comedy shooter from the mind of Rick and Morty's creator Justin Roiland, where your guns talk to you with a variety of voices and personalities, all set in a vibrantly weird and mature-rated alien universe.

The tone of the game is great fun, and its simple arcadey shooting keeps things nice and light without drowning you in gameplay systems.

It's exactly the sort of weird title that Game Pass suits so well, and it'll be interesting to see if the service can double down on this instance of success with its 2023 slate.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.