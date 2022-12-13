Xbox could be planning a big event for early 2023

(Pocket-lint) - For all the interesting announcements and new trailers that we got at 2022's rendition of The Game Awards, one very big name was conspicuously absent - Xbox.

It didn't put forward any trailers, announcements or gameplay showcases, despite some seriously big upcoming titles like Starfield and Redfall it could show off.

This fired up speculation that it was staying quiet because of the tumultuous progress of its Activision takeover, but fans were still disappointed. Rumours are swirling that Xbox has its own event planned for early 2023, though.

The first hint came from Xbox's VP of game marketing, Aaron Greenberg, in a Tweet that you can see below.

We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023. Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us. https://t.co/d1dca2i2Nt — Aaron Greenberg U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2022

Now, that might just mean some press releases that will drop in January, for all we know, but now rumours are swirling that there's an actual event in the works.

Windows Central has apparently heard rumblings on this front, although nothing precise or attached to a date.

Many observers will certainly hope this is accurate, though, since Xbox is in a weird phase where its hardware is impressive but it keeps whiffing when it comes to packing a whole calendar year with top-tier releases.

Starfield could mark the start of that changing, but it'll rely on a solid launch and sales success, neither of which is actually guaranteed.

We'll keep our ears to the ground, though, and cross our fingers for more news in 2023. In the meantime, see what games we're most excited to see on Xbox Series X and S in the next couple of years.

