(Pocket-lint) - One of the biggest selling products during Black Friday was the Xbox Series S, thanks to an amazing deal. But what if you missed out?

Well, Microsoft is spreading some extra holiday season cheer by once again slashing the price of its entry-level next-gen console.

You can now get the Xbox Series S with £50 / $50 knocked off. And, as it's available from numerous retailers, you should be able to get it in time for Christmas Day.

Xbox Series S Christmas offer! Get the Xbox Series S with an amazing discount - just in time for the holiday season break. Just £199.99 in the UK, $249.99 in the US. View offer

The Xbox Series S is the baby of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, but that doesn't mean it's not packed with power and potential.

It can play all Xbox Series X/S games, as well as Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles you find on the Xbox Store.

It doesn't have a disc drive - you can buy games digitally, or partner it with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for access to 100s of archive and brand new games to play whenever you like. Plus, as many are available to stream over the cloud, you don't even have to download them first - you click and get straight into the action.

You really can't go wrong with an Xbox Series S for this price. You can also check out our review right here: Xbox Series S review: An ideal entry point for this console generation.

Writing by Rik Henderson.