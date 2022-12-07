(Pocket-lint) - Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed a 10-year deal has been struck with Nintendo to reintroduce Call of Duty to its consoles.

The last COD to have appeared on a Nintendo system was Call of Duty: Ghosts, which was released for the Wii U in 2013. The new deal will mean future COD games will appear on Nintendo Switch and any further console generation from the Japanese gaming giant. That is, if the Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved by global regulatory bodies, such as the Federal Trades Commission (FTC) in the US and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Both are still scrutinising the buyout, with the CMA in particular expressing concerns based on arguments presented by Sony.

Spencer, however, claims that he is willing to strike a similar deal with Sony as with Nintendo. Xbox has also offered the same terms to Steam, for PC gamers.

I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

Microsoft will reportedly meet with the FTC later today to allay any further worries over the merger, in an effort to get it over the line soon. Bloomberg writes that Microsoft president Brad Smith will talk with FTC chair Lina Khan.

It is not yet known whether talks with the CMA will also take place soon.

