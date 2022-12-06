Xbox Series X/S games to get price hike in 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is to raise the price of some of its Xbox Series X/S games next year, with first-party titles, such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Redfall to cost $69.99 at launch.

They will still be available to Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost, but should you want to buy one outright, it'll cost you $10 more than equivalent titles bought in the last few years.

The company hasn't yet announced prices for other countries, including the UK, but we expect the raise to be global.

"This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles," said a Microsoft spokesperson to IGN.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

To be fair to Microsoft, other publishers have already hiked the prices of AAA titles in recent times - with the Xbox Series X/S (and PS5) versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and FIFA 23 costing $69.99 already. It has therefore held out longer than most.

And, unlike Sony, it has also managed to stick to launch pricing for its consoles to date. That's something that could change soon though, with Xbox boss Phil Spencer saying earlier this year: "I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise the prices on certain things."

Writing by Rik Henderson.