Hyperkin Xenon lets you play Xbox Series X like it's 2005 again

(Pocket-lint) - Everyone enjoys a bit of nostalgia and if you often reminisce about the Xbox 360 you're going to love this 2005-inspired Xbox Series X/S controller.

Accessory maker Hyperkin is working on the Xenon, a controller that looks like a pretty solid replica of the Xbox 360 controller that shipped with the console when it launched back in 2015. This one will work with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the PC and come in white, black, pink, and red.

The only colour anyone should buy is the white, though.

However, because this thing is thoroughly modern it can't be quite the same as the original Xbox 360 controller that some of us loved back in the day. Changes include the addition of a USB-C cable while the Start and Back buttons give way for more modern Menu and View buttons. A Share button has also been added, so those playing on a more contemporary Xbox will still be able to do all the things they can do with their official controller.

Best PlayStation Black Friday deals 2022: PS Plus, PS5 / PS4 accessories and more By Rik Henderson · 21 November 2022 · PlayStation fans rejoice, there are plenty of amazing savings on accessories and PS Plus this Black Friday.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Unfortunately, while that USB-C cable is detachable you will have to connect something for this to work. There's no wireless version, which is a shame.

We don't yet know when the controller will go on sale, nor what it will cost. But Hyperkin's remake of the original Xbox controller costs $70 so that might be a pretty good ballpark figure from which to work.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.