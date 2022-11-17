Xbox November update adds Discord voice chat and more

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's November Xbox software update brings with it a ton of new features including Discord voice chat support, live streaming support, and more.

The new update, which is available for download right now, adds new features to your Xbox and improves others. At the very top of the list is new Discord voice chat support including noise suppression. Now, people can join a Discord voice channel fright from the Parties & Chats portion of the Xbox's built-in software. There is also a preview of the people who are in the server and voice channel so you can check that out before actually joining.

Once you do join that voice channel, Xbox now supports noise suppression to filter out "barging dogs and clicking keyboards," meaning you can more easily hear what people are saying even when you're in the heat of battle.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Other notable improvements include improvements around gifting. You can now share your Xbox wish list with family and friends and they'll receive a notification so they can see what you're hoping for. You can also now choose to receive notifications if anything on your wishlist goes on sale, making it easier than ever to save some money.

The last of the big additions is the ability to start a live stream directly from your Xbox using Twitch, Livestream, and Streamlabs. As a result of the change, the Twitch app now only acts as a way to view streams, not actually create them.

There's more going on here as well, with improved power management options and recommendations for how to improve your Xbox experience just the start. You can learn more about all the smaller improvements in the Xbox update announcement post, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.