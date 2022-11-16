Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xbox Game Pass "Keystone" streaming device could cost under $99 when it finally arrives

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox boss Phil Spencer has opened up more on the heavily-rumoured Xbox Game Pass streaming device, codenamed "Keystone".

Although there were plans to have the streaming stick/box on the market this year, he revealed that when a prototype product was built, it turned out "more expensive than we wanted it to be".

There is still an intention to produce a product in the future, but only if it can hit a price point of $99 to $129.

Speaking to The Verge's Decoder podcast, Spencer explained that the cost made the team turn its attention elsewhere for now: "We decided to focus that team's effort on delivery the Smart TV streaming app," he said.

"In order for a streaming-only box to make sense, the price delta to [Xbox Series] S has to be pretty significant. I want to be able to include a controller in it.

"I think you've got to be $129/$99 - somewhere in there - for that to make sense."

The Xbox CEO had already revealed that plans for Keystone had been shelved for now - somewhat ironic considering we got a glimpse of the prototype on his shelf in a Twitter post. He said in October that a release could now be "years away".

