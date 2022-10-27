Xbox chief hints at future console, Game Pass price hikes

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's head of gaming Phil Spencer has hinted at impending price hikes for services and consoles, including the popular Game Pass subscription.

The news came as the Xbox exec was being interviewed during the Wall Street Journal Tech Live event. He refused to rule out the prospect of a price increase on games, consoles, and Game Pass. In fact, it sounds like the only reason that prices haven't increased so far is that Microsoft believed it to be important that they remained the same going into the Holiday quarter.

That might suggest that prices will bounce up once the new year rolls around, but Spencer stopped short of confirming when we can expect things to get more costly. Instead, he simply said that he thought that the company would "have to raise some prices on certain things" because it can't keep them the same forever.

"We've held price on our console, we've held price on games... and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things..." pic.twitter.com/jRt5ifKpE5 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

The Xbox Game Pass subscription currently starts at £7.99 / €9.99 / $9.99 per month with a £10.99 / €12.99 / $14.99 subscription getting you Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The price of games varies, while an Xbox Series S retails for $249.99 / €279.99 / $299.99. Anyone buying the best of the best Xbox Series X will pay a Microsoft retail price of $449.99 / €449 / $547 at the time of writing.

