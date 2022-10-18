(Pocket-lint) - Some people might have come up with a great online name very early on, or on their first try, but there are also plenty of us who want to change the handle we use on an online service at some point.

Thankfully, this is quite easy to do when it comes to Xbox's gamertag handles - you can change your gamertag pretty easily. Here are all the details you should know.

Is it free to change your Xbox gamertag?

The first time you want to change your gamertag you can do it completely for free.

If you've already changed it once, though, a charge will apply - in the US, it's $9.99 each time, while in the UK it's £7.99, and this varies further between regions.

How to change your Xbox gamertag on a console

If you're on your Xbox Series X, Series S or Xbox One, here's how to change your gamertag.

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the smart guide, and go to Profile & System Select the profile you want to change Got to My Profile and then to Customise Profile Go to Choose your new gamertag and enter your new choice, then hit Check availability If your choice is available, you'll be shown how it will be displayed Hit Change gamertag if you're happy to complete the process

How to change your Xbox gamertag on the web

You can also change your gamertag through the web, in case that's easier, by following the steps below.

Head to the Change gamertag page on the Xbox website Sign in to the relevant Microsoft account Check that the gamertag you want to change is the one displayed at the top right of the page Type in your new gamertag and click or tap on Check availability When you have a new gamertag, you'll be shown how it'll be displayed Hit Claim it to complete the process and change your gamertag

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.