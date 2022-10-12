(Pocket-lint) - Apple Music subscribers can finally listen to streaming music on their Xbox for the first time, with an app available for download on the Xbox Store.

The new app is compatible with Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles and allows subscribers to Apple Music to listen to their playlists and albums while playing games. The app itself is similar to ones that are available on other platforms as well, including the Apple TV.

The new Apple Music app has only just been released into the Store and The Verge's Tom Warren has already posted a short preview of what it has to offer. You'll notice the familiar big-screen artwork, curated playlists, and more - all just as you'd expect if you've already used the Apple Music app on other big-screened devices.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple Music is far from the only way to listen to music on an Xbox, but being able to listen to your own playlist in the background while playing games is pretty sweet - especially when you're cruising around the streets in Forza Horizon games or causing chaos in Grand Theft Auto 5.

You can grab the Apple Music app from the Microsoft Store for free right now.

You will of course need an Apple Music subscription to listen to songs on your Xbox, but assuming you have that squared away you're good to go. There are no other payments needed beyond the $9.99 / £9.99 / €9.99 subscription. Alternatively, you can get it as part of the Apple One bundle that includes other services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.