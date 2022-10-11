(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is offering an Xbox Series S for less than £170 as part of its Prime Early Access Sale running through to midnight 12 October 2022.

The current-generation console on offer is certified refurbished, which means it is pre-owned or a shop model but has been thoroughly tested to confirm it works properly. It has also been inspected for cosmetic quality.

You get the console plus an Xbox Wireless Controller, HDMI cable, power cable and two AA batteries. And, as it's usually £229.99, the £169.99 sale price is a proper bargain.

According to Amazon, you also get a two-year warranty on this refurbished model.

Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) - save £40 Find out what next-gen gaming is all about with this neat Xbox solution that works brilliantly with all digital Xbox games, especially if you couple it with Xbox Game Pass. Usually £229.99, it's now just £169.99. View offer

The Xbox Series S is an all-digital machine, which means it doesn't have a disc drive, However, it will run all Xbox games from original Xbox to those made specifically for the latest Xbox Series X/S consoles. You just need to install them digitally.

We thoroughly recommend that you partner the Series S with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which will give you access to 100s of catalogue and new games to download and play immediately. Plus, it can access many of those titles in the cloud, which means you don't even have to install them first - you can just pick up and play them.

