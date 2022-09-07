(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has announced a new pro controller that's a little more affordable than the currently available Elite Series 2.

An Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core is coming with a white fascia and black grips. It'll also be available on the Design Lab for customisation just in time for the holiday season.

It is the same in operatiion to the existing Elite Series 2, with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair triggers, and wrap-around rubberised grip, but several of the customisable elements are ommitted.

There are no rear paddle alternatives, for example, nor additional thumbsticks in other sizes. The optional D-pad is missing too. You can, though, buy them separately in a separate Complete Component Pack down the line.

However, the Core works the same as the original Elite 2 and features similar build quality. There is up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life included for good measure.

It is available for pre-order from today and will ship from 21 October 2022. It is priced at $129.99 / £114.99 with the original Elite Series 2 remaining for sale at $179.99 / £159.99.

The Complete Component Pack will also be available for $59.99 / £54.99 from the same shipping date.

