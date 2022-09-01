(Pocket-lint) - Ever since its lauded launch, it's been a rocky old road for Halo Infinite, which has suffered from extremely slow post-launch updates and a lack of meaningful new content for players to sink their teeth into.

In a long-awaited update for the community, its developer 343 Industries has given a refreshed timeline for the next few months, including good and bad news.

-

On the positive side, Forge mode finally has a launch date and should arrive in beta form with a winter update on 8 November 2022. This could be transformative if it's successful, letting players build their own modes and maps.

There'll also be a new (shorter) battle pass at that point free for all players, along with the full launch of online co-op and a mission replay feature for the game's campaign.

That brings us to the big bad news, though, which is that the game will no longer be getting split-screen couch co-op at all. 343 is reprioritising other initiatives, and simply isn't working on the feature, which is a classic part of Halo games gone by.

Here's a look at our updated roadmap for the upcoming Winter Update and Season 3: https://t.co/9UdmPicUl0 pic.twitter.com/V8X6i1DlmT — Halo (@Halo) September 1, 2022

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 28 July 2022 The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

We also won't get a proper third season for a long while, with Season 3 launching on 8 March 2023 after being hit with a hefty delay of its own. That season will bring a couple of new maps to the table, it would seem, although whether this is enough for a multiplayer community that feels it's been short-changed will play out over time.

You can see the new roadmap above, including dates for both the update and Season 3, although these estimates have slipped in the past so might be subject to change. It suggests that future seasons will be a little shorter than the current six-month standard, another welcome change.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.