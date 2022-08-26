After PS5 price hike, Xbox confirms it won't be following suit

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox will not be raising the price of its Xbox Series X or Series S consoles anytime soon.

It has confirmed that UK pricing for its current-gen consoles will stay at current levels, even though rival Sony has recently increased pricing for the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

-

The Xbox Series X will continue to cost £449.99 and the Xbox Series S £249.99, therefore.

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 28 July 2022 The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options," a spokesperson told VGC.

In comparison, the PS5 now costs £479.99 in the UK, while the PS5 Digital Edition retails for £389.99. Sony blames high inflation rates and "challenging economic conditions" for the increase.

It has also raised prices of its consoles in other countries across the globe, all save for the US which currently remains the same.

What impact this will have on sales of Xbox and PlayStation consoles is as yet unclear. Stock continues to be an issue anyway, so Sony's new pricing might not make a whole lot of difference.

Indeed, it might come down to the fact that many will already be feeling the pinch in the UK anyway, with inflation hitting a generational high and the price of simply heating a home this winter expected to be 85 per cent higher year-on-year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.