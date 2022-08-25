Xbox boss confident Activision buyout will be approved

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard will potentially be the industry's largest-ever deal at $68.7 billion.

As you might expect, regulators are keeping a close eye on this one, hoping to weed out any antitrust issues that may arise.

Xbox CEO, Phil Spencer, isn't overly concerned. He told Bloomberg "I feel good about the progress that we’ve been making, but I go into the process supportive of people who maybe aren’t as close to the gaming industry asking good, hard questions about ‘what is our intent? What does this mean? If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market? Is it growing a market?"

Of course, a deal of this size is effectively uncharted territory, and certainly when it comes to the games industry.

"I've never done a 70 billion-dollar deal, so I don’t know what my confidence means," he said. "I will say the discussions we’ve been having seem positive."

Microsoft has reiterated that it has no plans to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive title if the deal goes through.

Phil Spencer said he expects there to be less and less platform exclusivity going forward, and that multiplatform titles are better for the industry in the long term.

As for the deal, we can only wait and see. In the meantime, Saudi Arabia, at least, is on board, with the country's regulatory body saying it has no objection to the buyout.

Writing by Luke Baker.