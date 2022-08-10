(Pocket-lint) - A leaked video has set industry tongues wagging - it looks an awful lot like there's a white version of Xbox's Elite Series 2 controller coming out, with the main question being when it'll get announced.

The video is still live on YouTube, and shows a user unboxing the white controller from what looks like entirely official retail packaging, so this isn't even a supply chain leak or the like.

The controller looks similar or identical to the existing black version of the Elite Series 2 controller, simply replacing the main portion of its body with a white version, including the face buttons. There are obviously some noticeable black parts, though.

Both grips are black, as are the thumbsticks, leaving the controller actually looking something like a panda, if you squint.

The first Xbox Elite controller got a white version after its release, so this wouldn't be too surprising a twist, although we'd wonder if final versions of the controller would be more white all over, instead of this mixed colour scheme.

The YouTube video mentions that it's in the United States, so Microsoft will doubtless be trying to work out where exactly the uploader got their hands on the gamepad.

For now, we'll have to wait to see if Microsoft reacts by actually just announcing the controller officially sometime soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.