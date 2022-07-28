(Pocket-lint) - Xbox chief Phil Spencer has admitted that the game he's looking forward to the most is a PlayStation exclusive.

Replying to questions posted by the official Twitter account, Spencer wrote that the game he most wanted to play next is God of War Ragnarök.

In fairness, he's often cited rival platforms when talking about gaming in general. And, one of the reasons he's so revered by Xbox fans is that he's a true gamer at heart. What gamer out there doesn't want to play God of War Ragnarök the day it releases?

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now....FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you'd show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022

God of War Ragnarök will be released for PS5 and PS4 on 9 November 2022.

It is the direct sequel to 2018's God of War reboot, which was subsequently ported onto PC this year in superb remastered form. Maybe Spencer was talking about the Windows version of the latest in his tweet, although he'll have to wait even longer in that case as a PC version is yet to be announced.

A God of War TV series is also currently in production for Amazon's Prime Video service. Few details on it have been released to date, although you can find out the latest in our handy guide to the show.

Writing by Rik Henderson.