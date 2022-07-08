Xbox turned a Series X into Thor's hammer

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has unveiled its latest super-limited edition Xbox Series X, and this time it's tying in with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest Marvel blockbuster.

The console has been designed to look just like Thor's legendary hammer Mjolnir, including a handle attached to it, in a clever use of the Series X's chunky shape.

Like Xbox's previous limited edition consoles, some of which have been hugely inventive, you can only win the one-of-a-kind Series X by entering a sweepstake that's open from now until 21 July.

The Xbox Series X is looking a little different after a bit of love and thunder.



Follow @Xbox and RT with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic Mjolnir-themed Series X. Best of luck!



Ages 18+. Ends 7/21/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/1KilI1KnGy pic.twitter.com/P2pOltFEQG — Xbox (@Xbox) July 1, 2022

You can do that by interacting with the Tweet above as directed, securing yourself a chance to walk away with one incredible console, even if your likelihood of winning isn't sky-high.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out now, too, so you can go check out the movie if you're not so confident that you'll actually get your hands on Mjolnir in console form.

The legendary hammer makes its return in the film, this time in the hands of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor.

