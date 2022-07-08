Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xbox turned a Series X into Thor's hammer

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has unveiled its latest super-limited edition Xbox Series X, and this time it's tying in with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest Marvel blockbuster.

The console has been designed to look just like Thor's legendary hammer Mjolnir, including a handle attached to it, in a clever use of the Series X's chunky shape.

Like Xbox's previous limited edition consoles, some of which have been hugely inventive, you can only win the one-of-a-kind Series X by entering a sweepstake that's open from now until 21 July.

You can do that by interacting with the Tweet above as directed, securing yourself a chance to walk away with one incredible console, even if your likelihood of winning isn't sky-high.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out now, too, so you can go check out the movie if you're not so confident that you'll actually get your hands on Mjolnir in console form.

The legendary hammer makes its return in the film, this time in the hands of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor.

  • Source: Xbox Celebrates Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder with the Goat Simulator Challenge - news.xbox.com
