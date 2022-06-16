(Pocket-lint) - It's been a long few years since Forza Motorsport 7, but we're finally getting a proper return for Xbox's premier racing simulator, ditching the numbers and getting back to the start with a simple title: Forza Motorsport.

We first learned about the game back in 2020 as part of Microsoft's unveiling of the Xbox Series X and S, but things went quiet after that while Turn 10 released Forza Horizon 5. Now, Forza Motorsport is next in line, and we've got all the key details for you right here.

While Forza Motorsport was unveiled with a beguiling trailer, we didn't get a release date until two years later, in June 2022, when Xbox showed off the game a whole bunch more in its summer showcase.

This confirmed that Forza Motorsport will be coming out in Spring 2023, although we don't have a precise date to circle in our diaries just yet.

Forza has always been a flagship franchise for Xbox, so it's no surprise that the next game will be coming to Xbox Series X and Series S. It'll also be available on PC, and for now that's the sum total of its platforms.

As you'd expect from Xbox in its current push for the service, Forza Motorsport will debut straight onto both Xbox and PC Game Pass, ensuring that subscribers can play it at no extra cost.

The graphical features on show mean that an appearance on Xbox One (which hasn't been officially mentioned) is unlikely, but you never know - this could end up being a cross-generational title.

From the fairly lengthy showcase that Xbox and Turn 10 Studios showed off in June 2022, it's clear that Forza Motorsport is going to be a boundary-pusher when it comes to graphical fidelity.

The game looks absolutely astonishing and appears to be running in 4K at 60FPS, seemingly with ray-tracing enabled, which is a massively impressive set of boxes to be checking.

As the gameplay demo shows, the amount of detail in the tracks is amazing, and the reflective surfaces that cars bring with them make ray-tracing look as good as ever.

There's a full dynamic time-of-day system that will let you race on every track in whatever lighting conditions you prefer, and things don't stop at visuals. Turn 10 says its physics simulations are 48 times more accurate than in the last game, and this goes down to details like track temperature and even rubbering in the racing line.

Tire compounds haven't really been a factor in Forza before, but they're making their debut here, with multiple tire compounds to pick from to impact on your strategy in races (especially where pit stops are required), which will be music to the ears of hardcore racers.

Damage has gotten a major upgrade, although it still appears to be cosmetic-only, rather than anything that will actually impact how your car drives, and we can't wait to see more of it in motion to get a sense of how the game might handle compared to both its predecessors and competition like Gran Turismo 7.

While we don't have a final list yet, Turn 10 has added a handy list of the cars that can be glimpsed in its trailers so far, so we know all of the following should be driveable in-game:

2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3

2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

2017 Aston Martin Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2019 Brabham BT62

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R

1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupé

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z

2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra

2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1

1967 Honda RA300

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

1966 McLaren M2B

2019 McLaren Senna GTR

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

2016 NIO EP9

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

2017 Porsche #911 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.