Minecraft Legends announced during Xbox Showcase

(Pocket-lint) - At the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase this weekend, Mojang Studios unveiled an entirely new Minecraft game called Minecraft Legends.

Visually, the new game looks a lot like Minecraft, with some ray tracing goodness thrown in, but the play style promises to be a lot different.

Mojang is describing it as an action strategy game and has enlisted the help of Blackbird Interactive to bring the vision to life.

The story centres around a piglin invasion that threatens to corrupt the Overworld. You'll have to team up with a variety of characters and creatures in order to defend against the invaders in strategic battles.

The campaign is designed to appeal to both newcomers and seasoned Minecraft pros alike. It'll include both cooperative play and competitive multiplayer, but details are thin on those aspects at the moment.

The trailer only gives us a quick glimpse at gameplay but it shows a new building style along with team-based controls and some epic-looking battles.

We see glimpses of players working alongside creepers, zombies, villagers, skeletons and more - it's sure to create some interesting battle dynamics.

We don't have an exact date yet, but Minecraft Legends is slated for a 2023 release and will be coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Playstation and PC.

Writing by Luke Baker.