(Pocket-lint) - The HD remaster of N64 classic GoldenEye 007 could finally be made available to Xbox console owners soon.

Achievements for the game have recently appeared on Microsoft's servers, giving the best indication yet that the game is set for release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Previously, employees of original developer Rare had progress in a HD port of the much-loved shooter tracked online. And it was revealed beforehand that an original attempt to revive the game for the Xbox 360 had failed.

Now it seems Microsoft has managed to cut through the legal red tape that had prevented the game from a rerelease all these years.

First released for the N64 in 1997, GoldenEye 007 became an instant hit for its clever FPS campaign and, more importantly, split-screen multiplayer mode. It is considered by some as one of the best shooters of all time, if not the best game overall.

But, due to different rights over Bond and Bond games being held by multiple licensees, it has never been successfully released for another platform. A new game - GoldenEye 007: Reloaded - hit shelves in 2011, but was nowhere near as good.

The failed Xbox 360 remastered version of the original did leak online not too long ago, but that version never made it to a full consumer release.

Writing by Rik Henderson.