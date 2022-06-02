(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is going all-in on Pride Month, with Xbox's release of new controller designs that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The company teased an early version of the controller last year and gave some to a few LGBTQIA+ players and creators across the world. Now, Xbox is expanding the controller's design. Starting 9 June 2022, Microsoft is promising to offer more controllers through the "Xbox Design Lab". The controller will sport a top case design with 34 different community flags "in a fine, interwoven manner to celebrate the nuance, complexity, intersectionality, and strength of the many LGBTQIA+ communities".

Xbox's webpage details each of the 34 flags on the controller.

Here's what else the site says about the new product:

"You can customize all other parts of the controller with a broad color palette, metallic finishes, rubberized grips, and even add engraving to make your Pride controller unique to you."

Also for Pride, the Xbox Gear Shop is offering the 2022 Pride collection, and Xbox itself is donating $170,000 to LGBTQIA+ nonprofits. For more about what Microsoft and its Xbox brand are doing for the month of June aka Pride, see the Redmond-based company's blog post here.

