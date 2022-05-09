(Pocket-lint) - Xbox is reportedly cracking on with plans to release an Xbox Game Pass streaming device and smart TV app, with a release for both tipped for this or early next year.

The concept of expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming beyond mobile, Windows PCs or Xbox consoles was officially touted by Xbox chief Phil Spencer in 2020: "I think you’re going to see lower-priced hardware as part of our ecosystem, when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud," he said.

He also suggested that it will be coming to smart TVs. Now it seems that's closer to fruition, with GamesBeat revealing that Samsung smart TVs could be first to get a dedicated applicaiton.

It claims that "people familiar with the plans" say a streaing puck or stick - like a Roku or Amazon Fire TV device - plus the app will appear in the next 12 months.

This will mean you will simply need an Xbox wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play 100s of Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games over the cloud.

Considering the timescale and the fact that Xbox is due to hold its annual games showcase in June, maybe a full announcement is sooner than previously expected.

Writing by Rik Henderson.