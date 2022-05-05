(Pocket-lint) - The Xbox smartphone app is being updated to add a social sharing feature that apes the "stories" now so common across social media apps like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

The change means you can now add a story to showcase a screenshot or capture you've taken, an achievement you've earned or more with your friends and connection on Xbox's service.

The stories channel is being added to the home screen of the app, and you'll be able to browse your connections' stories and reply to them with messages and emojis if you want to lend your support.

It's all done from within the app, including posting your own content, all easily done by tapping your own profile image in the stories feed and selecting what you want to showcase.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 May 2022

Stories posted will remain there for 72 hours to give plenty of time for people to happen across them, and will also be posted to your profile's activity feed.

Whether this gets a lot of traction will be interesting to see, since it's arguable a couple of years since the craze for "stories" in apps abated, but Xbox will presumably hope it spurs people to use the app a little bit more than they otherwise would.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.