(Pocket-lint) - An Xbox Game Pass family plan could arrive this year.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft has been mulling a family plan for Xbox Game Pass for a while. Now, the Redmond-based company is expected to announce the option in the "near future". Microsoft plans to integrate its Family Account system, too, which is what it uses for Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions.

The new family plan is thought to provide access to Xbox Game Pass for up to five players. It will, in the end, be cheaper than paying for five separate accounts. But exact pricing is not yet known. Microsoft has reportedly had to iron out royalty and compensation details with third-party publishers that license their content through Xbox Game Pass plans.

It's also unknown if there will be separate family subscriptions for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and the Ultimate version of Microsoft’s game subscription service. Microsoft offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 a month. These don't have online multiplayer,but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate does include Game Pass for Console, PC, EA Play access, and online multiplayer for $14.99.

Keep in mind Sony recently announced new PlayStation Plus subscriptions, which include multiple tiers and start at $9.99 monthly.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.