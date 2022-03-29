Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Xbox game news

Minecraft Preview finally brings ray tracing to Xbox Series X/S

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xbox Minecraft Preview finally brings ray tracing to Xbox Series X/S
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft and Mojang has finally added aray tracing support to Minecraft Preview on Xbox Series X/S. However, it seems to be only available to a handful of players for now.

Xbox Insiders have been able to access Minecraft Preview on Xbox consoles since February (it was already available on iOS and Windows). It effectively replaces the beta test program (although currently runs alongside it) and enables new trial features and settings to play with.

The current Xbox version, which is available to all Insiders, even lists ray tracing as an option in settings but it is greyed out. Some report that they have finally gained access though, with the ability to import a PC ray-traced world or start a new world with ray tracing enabled.

They also report that the game is now listed as being optimised for Xbox Series X/S for them, although we are yet to see that ourselves here at Pocket-lint.

Perhaps this is a staged rollout therefore, amongst different Xbox Insider tiers. There is no official word as yet, but surely it is only a matter of time.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
What is GTA Plus and how much does it cost? Grand Theft Auto Online subscription explained
What is GTA Plus and how much does it cost? Grand Theft Auto Online subscription explained By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Minecraft Preview finally brings ray tracing to Xbox Series X/S
Minecraft Preview finally brings ray tracing to Xbox Series X/S By Rik Henderson ·
Apex Legends gets PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions in latest update
Apex Legends gets PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions in latest update By Max Freeman-Mills ·