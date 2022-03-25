(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has teamed with footwear and clothing company Wolverine on a special edition pair of boots that will have you following in Master Chief's footsteps.

The Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boots are designed around a Spartan's armour, including the insignia used in the Halo universe.

They will be made available in a very limited run of just 117 pairs and released on Tuesday 29 March 2022 on the Wolverine website. They'll cost $225 and be available at 12 ET sharp. We expect them to sell out, so you'll have to be quick.

Wolverine is usually associated for its work boots and the design of the Halo pair is inspired by the maker's Hellcat.

Other products will be released as part of the partnership in the future, including other work boot designs.

Xbox has also teamed with other footwear brands in recent times, including Adidas which made a collection of different sneakers based on the rich history of Microsoft's consoles.

Sadly, they too sold out quickly and many fans were left unable to purchase a pair.

The same is true of the Xbox Series X-inspired mini fridge, which has been mostly out-of-stock since its release late last year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.