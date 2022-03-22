Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Xbox game news

Sonic 2 Xbox Series S and furry controllers sadly not for sale, but you could still win them

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xbox / Paramount Pictures Sonic 2 Xbox Series S and furry controllers sadly not for sale, but you could still win them
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - A special, one-of-a-kind Xbox Series S and a couple of controllers have been created to promote the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel.

The custom console and pair of furry controllers have been designed around Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Sonic and Knuckles appearing on the Xbox and their respective colours on each gamepad.

Sadly, you can't buy the unique bundle, but Xbox is hosting a competition to win it.

Anyone is an "Xbox Live supported region", including the US, Canada, Central Europe and UK, is in with a chance. All you have to do is follow @xbox on Twitter and retweet the promotional post below using the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes.

You have to remain a follower of @xbox for at least seven days and retweet before 8pm PT 30 April 2022 (1am GMT 1 May 2022) to be in with a chance.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie opens on 1 April in the UK, 8 April in the US.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Sonic 2 Xbox Series S and furry controllers sadly not for sale, but you could still win them
Sonic 2 Xbox Series S and furry controllers sadly not for sale, but you could still win them By Rik Henderson ·
Nintendo Switch update 14.0.0 adds game folders and more
Nintendo Switch update 14.0.0 adds game folders and more By Rik Henderson ·
PS5 stock at EE! Grab a PlayStation 5 and spread the cost over a year
PS5 stock at EE! Grab a PlayStation 5 and spread the cost over a year By Mike Lowe ·