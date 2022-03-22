(Pocket-lint) - A special, one-of-a-kind Xbox Series S and a couple of controllers have been created to promote the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel.

The custom console and pair of furry controllers have been designed around Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Sonic and Knuckles appearing on the Xbox and their respective colours on each gamepad.

Sadly, you can't buy the unique bundle, but Xbox is hosting a competition to win it.

Anyone is an "Xbox Live supported region", including the US, Canada, Central Europe and UK, is in with a chance. All you have to do is follow @xbox on Twitter and retweet the promotional post below using the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy.



Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.



Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

You have to remain a follower of @xbox for at least seven days and retweet before 8pm PT 30 April 2022 (1am GMT 1 May 2022) to be in with a chance.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie opens on 1 April in the UK, 8 April in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson.