Xbox Cloud Gaming gets "major performance improvements" on iOS

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft claims to have introduced "major performance improvements" to Xbox Cloud Gaming when running on iOS and iPadOS devices.

Apple iPhone and iPad users should now experience a "smoother and more responsive gameplay experience".

Xbox first brought its Cloud Gaming service to iPhone and iPad in the summer of last year. However, due to Apple's App Store rules, it doesn't have a dedicated application (as on Android). Instead, users can play the 100s of games available through the Safari browser.

It is here that compatibility improvements seem to have been made.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

"At Xbox Cloud Gaming, we listen to and value player feedback. You asked for a better iOS experience, and as a result, we have brought major performance improvements to all supported iPhone and iPad devices," said the Xbox team in an Xbox Wire blog post.

You can effectively make the Safari experience into a homepage app yourself. We explain exactly how to do that right here.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, which also includes Xbox Game Pass games to download and install on Xbox consoles, PC Game Pass games, EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold (required for online play on most games).

squirrel_widget_158169

Writing by Rik Henderson.