(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's latest Xbox software update adds a trio of features that should make life a little easier for Xbox Series X and Series S owners.

For starters, you can now pin two games in the Quick Resume bar on the Groups page. That means they won't drop out of the bar unless you unpin them or the game requires a mandatory update.

There are new firmware updates for connected devices, such as the latest Xbox Wireless Controller, which also gets the ability to remap the Share button.

If you don't use the Share functionality often (to grab screenshots and videos easily), you can remap it to perform a different function, such as mute TV, open friends list, and open achievements.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

This also helps those who, like us, accidentally hit the Share button during play. Or to introduce assistive technologies for gamers with disabilities.

The button remapping is done using the Xbox Accessories app.

Finally, there is a new audio setup wizard for HDMI devices, such as home cinema systems or soundbars.

Found under General > Volume & audio output > Audio setup, the new screen allows you to choose your audio setup and test the speakers for the best effect.

The March update should be rolling out now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.