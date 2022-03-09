Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox March update enables Share button remapping, new audio setup and more

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Xbox March update enables Share button remapping, new audio setup and more
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's latest Xbox software update adds a trio of features that should make life a little easier for Xbox Series X and Series S owners.

For starters, you can now pin two games in the Quick Resume bar on the Groups page. That means they won't drop out of the bar unless you unpin them or the game requires a mandatory update.

There are new firmware updates for connected devices, such as the latest Xbox Wireless Controller, which also gets the ability to remap the Share button.

If you don't use the Share functionality often (to grab screenshots and videos easily), you can remap it to perform a different function, such as mute TV, open friends list, and open achievements.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

This also helps those who, like us, accidentally hit the Share button during play. Or to introduce assistive technologies for gamers with disabilities.

The button remapping is done using the Xbox Accessories app.

Finally, there is a new audio setup wizard for HDMI devices, such as home cinema systems or soundbars.

Found under General > Volume & audio output > Audio setup, the new screen allows you to choose your audio setup and test the speakers for the best effect.

The March update should be rolling out now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Hogwarts Legacy could be centre stage in next PS5 State of Play
Hogwarts Legacy could be centre stage in next PS5 State of Play By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox March update enables Share button remapping, new audio setup and more
Xbox March update enables Share button remapping, new audio setup and more By Rik Henderson ·
Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2022
Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2022 By Max Freeman-Mills ·