Xbox Cloud Gaming to get mouse and keyboard support

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox Cloud Gaming has come on in leaps and bounds over the last couple of years, graduating from the mythical status that the rumoured Project xCloud came to have about it and taking its place as a real service that's easy to access.

It's been upgraded with better performance since then, but the next change is going to be a little different, instead bringing a new type of input option to the service - mouse and keyboard support.

In a new Q&A with the Microsoft Flight Simulator community, the team working on that game's continued updates revealed that the input support would be coming, before clarifying that it was something that the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform team was working on.

That means there wasn't a timeline on when it might arrive, by any stretch, but it is pretty close to confirming that the project is under way. Taking Flight Simulator as an example, you can only play it while streaming using a gamepad.

Given how many phones can accept Bluetooth connections from keyboard and mouse, and also taking into account less powerful laptops, not requiring a controller could be a big step in once again widening out how players can connect to the cloud and play.

There's no timeline on when we can expect the feature to drop, however, as you'd expect given the unorthodox way in which it's become public, so we'll likely have to wait for official word from Xbox before we know when you can try it out for yourself.

