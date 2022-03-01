(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach has updated its Stealth 600 headsets with a set of second-generation options, headlined by the new Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max, a headset that's cracked the holy grail from a gamer's perspective - it'll work wirelessly with both Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The dongle that comes with the headset has a handy switch to toggle between Xbox compatibility and a USB mode that will work with PC, Switch and PlayStation 4 or PS5 consoles. We've seen this sort of toggle before, on SteelSeries' Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox headset, but it's bafflingly rare.

That might be because headset makers want people to buy two headsets if they have two consoles, but being able to get a headset that works with both will be music to many people's ears.

Also impressive is the touted battery life, at 48 hours on a charge, while the sound quality should be really solid going by the first-gen Stealth 600 which we tested back in early 2021.

The headset will be available in early April 2022 and will cost £129.99 or $129.99, in your choice of red, black or a white camo option.

Also arriving is the standard Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB, which won't have the PlayStation compatibility but will be a cheaper option for those who only want it for their Xbox, at £89.99 or $99.99.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.