(Pocket-lint) - One of the most-loved but underrepresented games of all time could be finally getting a second chance to shine. GoldenEye 007 is reportedly getting a HD remaster and could even be released "in weeks".

More than one source claims that Microsoft, the owner of original developer Rare, is looking to release a revival version - most likely on Xbox and PC. It may even come to Nintendo Switch too, considering some other Xbox exclusives have made that leap in the recent past.

The GoldenEye 007 in question is thought to be a remaster of the N64 original - indestructable Oddjob and all - not the Reloaded, remade game released Xbox 360 in 2010. Indeed, it may even be the unreleased version made for the 360 that was leaked online last year.

Originally commissioned by Microsoft but shelved after licencing issues once again emerged, the remaster was complete and highly playable. Many who downloaded it to play on PC emulators were extremely complimentary.

Now, considering it is the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movies this year, perhaps the gaming giant has managed to get sign-off on a release this time.

Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb certainly thinks so: "I think that Microsoft is going to be the one to announce that first. I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I’m thinking next couple of weeks," he said on his paywalled online show GrubbSnax (as transcribed by VGC).

Writing by Rik Henderson.