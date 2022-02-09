(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has posted a new blog post detailing a host of adaptations that it's going to be making before its purchase of Activision Blizzard goes through, getting ahead of various investigations from regulators that the acquisition has prompted.

The biggest talking point for gamers themselves is that it has reiterated its plans for Call of Duty, confirming that it will release the series on PlayStation not just while existing agreements run, but also beyond that point into the future.

It even indicates that it aims to do the same for Nintendo's platforms, which haven't hosted a Call of Duty release in years, well before the Switch's time.

The most important passage can be found below:

"First, some commentators have asked whether we will continue to make popular content like Activision’s Call of Duty available on competing platforms like Sony’s PlayStation. The obvious concern is that Microsoft could make this title available exclusively on the Xbox console, undermining opportunities for Sony PlayStation users.

To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love. We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform. We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business."

This will be heartening reading for COD fans, who can once more breathe easy not just about the next couple of games in the franchise, but about its longterm future, although we'd still expect gamers on Xbox's platforms to get some bonuses for playing the games on Microsoft's own systems.

You can read the full blog post to get a more detailed sense for what Microsoft is planning in terms of its ecosystem - there are also some interesting developments around its plans to allow external payment systems into the fold.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.