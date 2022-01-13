(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has partnered with Calabasas, California-based nail lacquer company OPI on a new lineup of gaming-inspired polishes that unlock in-game content for a couple different titles.

The new line is called OPI x Xbox collection. It includes 12 vibrant colours that, when purchased from Ulta Beauty stores, qualify for redeemable codes, which you can then use to unlock an exclusive Ford GT livery in Forza Horizon 5 or an armor coating in Halo Infinite. Of course, this partnership isn't for everyone, but it certainly caters to gamers who love to paint their nails, and it allows OPI to potentially tap into a new market.

The shades are offered in GelColor, Infinite Shine, and Nail Lacquer formulas. Here are the different options:

You can buy any of the lacquers, starting this month, in the US. Prices range from $10 to $13 each. The colours will come to more retailers, including Amazon, on 1 February 2022. On that same day, the redeemable in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 will go live.

OPI said you need to buy $20 or more of products to earn the Forza Horizon 5 perk, and you have until 31 March 2022 to claim the promotion.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.