Microsoft quietly discontinued all Xbox One consoles over a year ago

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox One is dead. At least, that no models are in production anymore.

Prior to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S, the company said that it would continue to manufacture Xbox One S consoles, although would discontinue the Xbox One X and One S All-Digital Edition. However, it has been revealed that the Xbox One S fell by the wayside too.

Speaking to The Verge, the senior director of Xbox product marketing, Cindy Walker, said that it quietly ceased all last-gen production more than a year ago: "To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," she explained.

Any Xbox One S machines you might have seen sold online or in stores were from remaining stock.

That's also why there were few console deals available during the Black Friday sales last year. Both Xbox and PlayStation usually offer decent discounts on their current or last-gen consoles on Black Friday, but both focused on games and some accessories instead in 2021.

PlayStation, on the other hand, is continuing to manufacture PS4 consoles this year to make up for any absence of PlayStation 5 stock.

