Xbox Game Pass for PC is now PC Game Pass

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox Game Pass for PC was always a bit of a mouthful - the service was very much attached to the mainline Xbox Game Pass experience, but Microsoft was clearly aware of the slightly clumsy nature of its name, and consequently its logos.

It's taken the opportunity of last nights Game Awards to announce a change to that name with immediate effect, rebranding the service to the simpler and more descriptive PC Game Pass, the sort of change that's a no-brainer once you hear about it.

The change is pure branding, too, with nothing new on the service side, meaning that this is a simple one if you're already a subscriber or were thinking of dipping in - everything you thought was good about Xbox Game Pass for PC is still good about PC Game Pass.

On top of that, though Microsoft has also detailed a few upcoming games that'll come to PC Game Pass, including the following:

  • Total War: WARHAMMER III
  • Redfall
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
  • Atomic Heart
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Starfield
  • Pupperazzi
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
  • Replaced
  • Somerville
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Scorn

It also sneakily confirmed some longer-term games that will hit the service:

  • Sniper Elite 5
  • Pigeon Simulator
  • Trek to Yomi
  • Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios

Sniper Elite 5 actually hasn't been formally unveiled by Rebellion yet, but it's clearly on the way and the studio has clearly signed up with Microsoft, so there's something else to look forward to.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 10 December 2021.
