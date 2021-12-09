Xbox Winter Games Fest is live, 36 playable demos available until 21 December

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox is offering up another long tranche of demos for gamers to try out over the next couple of weeks, launching the collection as part of its ID@Xbox arrangement, and tying into the Game Awards, which air tonight (9 December).

The demos are parts of Xbox's Winter Game Fest, and it works just the same way as the more recognisable Summer equivalent did - you can find the demon the Xbox store, and download them for free, with plenty of time to try them out before it ends on 21 December.

At that point, you won't be able to download them anymore and while you could still be able to play downloaded demos, some of them may lock you out to stop you from playing. Compared to a demo that might release a few weeks before a big-name title comes out, these are more work-in-progress.

That means they're not necessarily polished to a sheen, but you should still get a firm sense for how they feel to play and the tone that they're going for. The full list of demos can be found below:

Apico (Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers)

(Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers) Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio)

(Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio) Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)

(Lienzo) Best Month Ever! (Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio)

(Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio) Blacktail (The Parasight)

(The Parasight) Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (101XP/Troglobytes Games)

(101XP/Troglobytes Games) Breakers Collection (QUByte Interactive)

(QUByte Interactive) Castle on the Coast (Klabater/Big Heart Productions)

(Klabater/Big Heart Productions) Chenso Club (Aurora Punks/Pixadome)

(Aurora Punks/Pixadome) Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

(Crafting Legends) Demon Turf (Playtonic Games/Fabraz)

(Playtonic Games/Fabraz) Flewfie’s Adventure (Valorware LTD)

(Valorware LTD) Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

(The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)

(Playtra Games) Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Interactive/Província Studio)

(QUByte Interactive/Província Studio) Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

(Samurai Punk) Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games)

(Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games) Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel)

(Ogre Pixel) Loot River (straka.studio)

(straka.studio) Mind Scanners (Brave At Night/The Outer Zone)

(Brave At Night/The Outer Zone) Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

(Drinkbox Studios) Outbreak: Contagious Memories (Dead Drop Studios)

(Dead Drop Studios) Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean)

(The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean) Princess Farmer (Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games)

(Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games) Raccoo Venture (QUByte Interactive/Diego Ras)

(QUByte Interactive/Diego Ras) Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)

(Recombobulator Games) Spacelines From the Far Out (Skystone Games/Coffeenauts)

(Skystone Games/Coffeenauts) Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games)

(Eclipse Games) The Chase of Ellen (Nick Silverstein)

(Nick Silverstein) The Darkest Tales (101XP/Trinity Team)

(101XP/Trinity Team) The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)

(Finite Reflection Studios) The Last Oricru (Koch Media/Prime Matter/GoldKnights)

(Koch Media/Prime Matter/GoldKnights) The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

(Black Cube Games) Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games/Undercoders)

(Numskull Games/Undercoders) Tunic (Finji/Isometricorp)

(Finji/Isometricorp) What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales/Studio Voyager)

That's a pretty hefty list, including some really anticipated titles like Tunic and Death Trash, so we'll be sure to check them out. You can find more details on a few of the demos on the Xbox blog post announcing them from earlier this week.