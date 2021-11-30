(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has launched a new feature for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, also known as xCloud, that is supposed to enhance the clarity of your streamed games.

The feature is called Clarity Boost and as of now, it is only available on the Edge browser.

Xbox Program Manager, Milena Gonzalez, said in a blog post that the feature provides "the optimal look and feel while playing Xbox games from the cloud." and does this using "a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream."

In practice, the feature makes smaller details like bricks and grass look sharper than they normally would while being streamed. It's not a dramatic shift, but it's enough of a difference that you'd want it turned on.

Tom Warren tried out the feature in the video below:

Clarity Boost requires the Canary version of the Edge Browser. Canary is an experimental nightly build of the browser that allows users to test out new features before they make it to vanilla Edge.

If you don't fancy messing about with an experimental browser, Microsoft says that Clarity Boost will be available to all Edge users "by next year".

No word on whether the feature will eventually make it to other browsers, obviously it's in Microsoft's best interest to keep it Edge exclusive, but in theory, it could roll out with wider support if there is enough demand.