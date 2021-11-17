(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has followed up the fun of its 20th anniversary live stream by dropping another (albeit fairly small) surprise - its Cloud Gaming system is going live for console users around the world, expanding out from the previous test that was open only to Xbox Insiders.

Now, provided you're a subscriber to Xbox Games Pass Ultimate (not the cheaper tier of the subscription service), you'll be able to play select Games Pass titles on your console without any download required, letting you try out games without committing to any waiting times or storage space.

The roll-out isn't going to be instantaneous, and Xbox is warning it'll take a few weeks to reach all eligible gamers in the 25 initial territories, but that should all be done by the end of the year, from the sounds of things.

The major upside of this for users who still have an Xbox One is that they can use it to try some games that are theoretically only for the Xbox Series X or S - such as The Medium or Recompile, getting a taste for what next-gen really feels like (provided their internet is up to snuff).

Microsoft says that the list of games eligible will expand over time, with Flight Simulator coming in early 2022. If you're an Xbox console owner and you're on Games Pass Ultimate, it could be time to give it a whirl.