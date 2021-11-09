(Pocket-lint) - Forza Horizon 5 will add sign language interpreters to in-game cutscenes in a post-launch update.

The move was announced in a blog post by Playground Games via Xbox Wire, indicating that the accessibility feature will appear in a picture-in-picture display.

"We’re constantly listening to the community to make Forza Horizon 5 an inclusive experience for everyone to enjoy,” Mike Brown, Forza Horizon 5's creative director, said in the post.

"With this in mind, the team is excited to share we are also working on American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support for cinematics in Forza Horizon 5."

Brown didn't reveal an exact arrival for the rollout, but did note that it would be "coming soon" to players after the title's 9 November release date.

It won't be the only accessibility feature offered in the game, either. The option to disable moving backgrounds, add colourblindness filters, customise subtitles and play around with game speed and contrast settings.

"We want everyone in the world to be able to experience our game, and with more than an estimated 400 million gamers with disabilities across the globe, it is vital that all players be able to tailor their gameplay in a way that works best for them," Brown continued.

As we noted in our full review, Forza Horizon 5 is the first truly great exclusive for the new generation of Xbox consoles - particularly given the fact it's 'free to download for Game Pass subscribers.

Whether you're playing on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One or PC, the racing title is also shaping up to be one of the most accessible titles we've ever seen.