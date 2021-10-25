Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Halo Infinite campaign overview livestream: Watch it right here

Play video
(Pocket-lint) - Halo Infinite will be released on 8 December 2021 but we don't really know too much about it yet - especially the campaign mode.

The story hasn't had much airtime in Xbox showcases to date, but that's about to change. A dedicated stream is coming later today and it will unveil more on the campaign element of the forthcoming shooter.

Here's how to watch it unfold online.

When does the Halo Infinite campaign overview stream start?

343 Industries will host its Halo Infinite stream from 2pm BST today, Monday 25 October 2021. Here are the times for your region:

  • US West Coast: 6am PDT
  • US East Coast: 9am EDT
  • UK: 2pm BST
  • Central Europe: 3pm CEST

How to watch the Halo Infinite campaign overview

You can watch it via the video embedded at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you will also be able to watch it on Xbox's YouTube channel.

What to expect

"Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet," it says in the stream blurb on YouTube.

The game will be available from 8 December, with free-to-play joining the paid-for campaign mode. It will all be on Xbox Game Pass from day one too.

