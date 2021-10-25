(Pocket-lint) - Halo Infinite will be released on 8 December 2021 but we don't really know too much about it yet - especially the campaign mode.

The story hasn't had much airtime in Xbox showcases to date, but that's about to change. A dedicated stream is coming later today and it will unveil more on the campaign element of the forthcoming shooter.

Here's how to watch it unfold online.

343 Industries will host its Halo Infinite stream from 2pm BST today, Monday 25 October 2021. Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast: 6am PDT

US East Coast: 9am EDT

UK: 2pm BST

Central Europe: 3pm CEST

You can watch it via the video embedded at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you will also be able to watch it on Xbox's YouTube channel.

"Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet," it says in the stream blurb on YouTube.

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 13 October 2021 This brilliant store has digital keys for sale for all the biggest games.

The game will be available from 8 December, with free-to-play joining the paid-for campaign mode. It will all be on Xbox Game Pass from day one too.