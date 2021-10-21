Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Among Us coming to Xbox Game Pass in December, also launching on PlayStation

(Pocket-lint) - As announced months back, Among Us is on its way to Xbox Game Pass, and now we finally have a release date. The breakout multiplayer game will hit the service on 14 December, just in time for some shenanigans over the holidays.

It'll be free to play for anyone with an active Game Pass membership (although it's worth remembering that you can also play it completely free on mobile).

That's not its only destination, though - the game is also coming to PS4 and PS5, albeit without the benefit of being free. That version will also release on the same day.

InnerslothAmong Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass in December, also launching on PlayStation photo 2

Intriguingly, the PlayStation blog on the subject mentions that the version will have crossplay so that you can play with friends across devices - hopefully that includes Xbox for true crossplay.

However, we don't have a price yet, to establish just how good a deal Xbox gamers are really getting on the space-bound whodunnit. However we do know that the PlayStation version will have exclusive Ratchet & Clank-themed cosmetics down the line.

If you've never tried Among Us, that means December will very much be the time to jump in. Be warned, though. It doesn't take too many rounds of the game before you start to realise that the people you love and trust are actually backstabbing wrong'uns.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 21 October 2021.
