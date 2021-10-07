Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xbox announces 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller and headset

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Xbox has been working on something to celebrate its own 20th anniversary - a special version of the current Xbox Wireless Controller has just been announced, alongside a special version of the stereo headset.

The controller leaked slightly early thanks to a store listing at Best Buy in Canada, but now we can see the controller from multiple angles, and it looks mighty beautiful, with a translucent front and luminous green back.

We knew something along these lines was on the way, thanks for Xbox's own teasing about the possibility via its Twitter feed, which you can see below.

That's not all, though - there's also a special version of Microsoft's wired Stereo Headset coming out in the same sort of style, with translucent earcups that look nice and stylish.

XboxA special Xbox 20th Anniverary Wireless Controller just leaked photo 2

It doesn't look like there are any other tricks up the controller or headset's sleeves, but they're still a really nice-looking tribute to Xbox's history. The console-maker is getting better and better at crafting these special controllers and accessories, playing on our nostalgia with ease.

Find out all the detail about these editions on Xbox's blog post about them, along with a few extra bits of pieces that Xbox has cooked up for the occasion.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 7 October 2021.
