A smaller Xbox Storage Expansion Card may have leaked

(Pocket-lint) - After reports in mid-September that there might be a smaller and cheaper Xbox Storage Expansion Card coming down the pike, fresh reports are doubling down on that likelihood.

The only official card from Seagate available right now is a 1TB option that's pretty expensive but obviously gives you a huge chunk of storage to play with. A 512GB size option would obviously reduce both the card's cost and capacity.

That's what is being heavily rumoured, and now retailers in France appear to have either received or prepared marketing materials confirming that new card's existence - as discovered by Windows Central.

The adverts don't include a launch date for the card, or indeed a price, but they do say it's "coming soon", so all this smoke points toward a fairly imminent launch by Xbox and Seagate.

It looks like it won't just be a card, though - Seagate may also be cooking up an eternal, USB-powered SSD that can do all the same work without requiring the same impressively small size, and that won't slot into the back of the console quite as easily. Still, if it works well it'll be more affordable and likely garner plenty of fans.

This will all help Xbox catch back up to Sony, given the PlayStation 5 now has the ability to work with a wide range of additional internal SSDs.

