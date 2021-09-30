Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests Series X and Series S supply issues will continue into 2022

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests Series X and Series S supply issues will continue into 2022
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's head of Xbox Phil Spencer has suggested that the ongoing shortage of Series X and Series S consoles will continue into 2022.

Speaking to The Wrap, the Xbox boss admitted that the global chip shortage wasn't the only issue in delivering the current console generation, and that the problem would likely continue into next year.

"I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem," he said.

"When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process.

"And I think regretfully it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.

While Spencer's comments are disappointing for those looking to pick up one of the latest consoles, it's also not entirely unexpected - and echoes what PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has previously stated regarding PS5 shortages.

Earlier this month, Toshiba also warned that power regulation chips are facing shortages well into next year, and possibly even into 2023.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

While the focus on supply issues has often zeroed in on the lack of RTX graphics cards from Nvidia and other electronic components, Spencer is the first to highlight the other complexities in delivering consoles globally, and notes that the company is working to resolve the problems.

"The thing that’s most disappointing is just the fan disappointment,” Spencer said.

"People really want this new generation of consoles - they’re good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders - and they want the new functionality.

"We’re working hard to bring them to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while."

Just when we truly see a return to some kind of normality in the console supply market remains to be seen, naturally, but the situation does appear to be improving all the time - even if it's at a slow rate. 

For those still trying to pick one up, though, keep on top of our Xbox Series X and Series availability and deals tracker.

Writing by Conor Allison. Originally published on 30 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests Series X and Series S supply issues will continue into 2022
Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests Series X and Series S supply issues will continue into 2022 By Conor Allison ·
How to control your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One with Google Assistant voice commands
How to control your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One with Google Assistant voice commands By Maggie Tillman ·
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for October 2021: Hell Let Loose and more
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for October 2021: Hell Let Loose and more By Rik Henderson ·
How to move Xbox One games to Xbox Series X or S using an external hard drive
How to move Xbox One games to Xbox Series X or S using an external hard drive By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Google Stadia Pro free games for October 2021: Control Ultimate Edition and more
Google Stadia Pro free games for October 2021: Control Ultimate Edition and more By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox free Games with Gold for October 2021: Castlevania and more
Xbox free Games with Gold for October 2021: Castlevania and more By Rik Henderson ·