(Pocket-lint) - At long last, Dolby Vision is here for Xbox Series X/S players, and this time you won’t need to be an Insider to run a beta test - the real deal is finally rolling out to all users starting today.

To take full advantage of it, you’ll first need a compatible television set - most likely one manufactured in the last five years. However, if you’re looking to maximise the prowess of your latest-gen console, you’ll probably need a TV from 2020 or later, which should feature a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1.

In case you’re unfamiliar of the advantages brought in by Dolby Vision, you should know that unlike standard HDR - which only boosts the quality of whatever you’re watching overall - Dolby Vision takes the content on a scene by scene, frame by frame level to optimise every single shot you see to the best possible image quality available.

This means deeper contrast, brighter highlights, better colour accuracy, and more.

Microsoft is also saying that the update is even bringing improved picture quality to classic titles - not just the latest and greatest releases with native support and such. The company is boasting that any previous Xbox release with HDR10 or Auto HDR compatibility will see Dolby Vision improvements when gaming now.

To enable (provided you have a Dolby Vision TV set), simply head over to the Xbox store and download the Dolby Access app. Then, navigate to Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes > Dolby Vision for Gaming to activate.

If you’re unsure whether or not your television actually supports the tech, you can easily check that too. Just go to Settings > General > TV & display options > 4K TV details. From here, your Xbox will run a test on your television set to determine whether or not you’re good to go.

