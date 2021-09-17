Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Cheaper Xbox Storage Expansion Card could be coming soon

(Pocket-lint) - With all PlayStation 5 owners now having the ability to upgrade their SSD storage via an off-the-shelf card, Xbox could be about to increase its storage expansion options too.

Currently, there is only one Storage Expansion Card on offer for the latest Xbox consoles - a Seagate-made dongle that slots into the back of an Xbox Series X or S. It expands the capacity by a further 1TB, but for a fairly hefty fee.

A new report suggests that a second version is on its way and it could be cheaper.

A sweep of a few French retailers (by XboxSquad) has unearthed references to a new Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox in 512GB/500GB sizes and listed between €121 and €154.99. That's, at most, £132 or $182.

The current 1TB variant has a £219 RRP (although may be found with a slight discount at different retailers).

Although 500GB doesn't seem a huge amount of storage, it's around 10 or so more triple-A games. Also, the official storage expansion works exactly the same as the internal SSD, so you benefit from the same faster loading times and next-gen features.

A USB alternative is not capable of playing Xbox Series X/S versions of games.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 17 September 2021.
Cheaper Xbox Storage Expansion Card could be coming soon
