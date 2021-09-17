Cheaper Xbox Storage Expansion Card could be coming soon

(Pocket-lint) - With all PlayStation 5 owners now having the ability to upgrade their SSD storage via an off-the-shelf card, Xbox could be about to increase its storage expansion options too.

Currently, there is only one Storage Expansion Card on offer for the latest Xbox consoles - a Seagate-made dongle that slots into the back of an Xbox Series X or S. It expands the capacity by a further 1TB, but for a fairly hefty fee.

A new report suggests that a second version is on its way and it could be cheaper.

A sweep of a few French retailers (by XboxSquad) has unearthed references to a new Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox in 512GB/500GB sizes and listed between €121 and €154.99. That's, at most, £132 or $182.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 17 September 2021

The current 1TB variant has a £219 RRP (although may be found with a slight discount at different retailers).

squirrel_widget_2682571

Although 500GB doesn't seem a huge amount of storage, it's around 10 or so more triple-A games. Also, the official storage expansion works exactly the same as the internal SSD, so you benefit from the same faster loading times and next-gen features.

A USB alternative is not capable of playing Xbox Series X/S versions of games.