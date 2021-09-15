Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xbox Cloud Gaming and local streaming are now available on PC for all

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox's roll-out of its cloud streaming services is continuing apace - it's just announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play are both now available to everyone through the Windows 10 Xbox app.

The features have been available to early testers for a little while through the Xbox Insider programme, but are clearly now ready for more widespread use, letting the general public in.

It's a great change, widening the range of devices that you can play Xbox's games on using the cloud, and opening up graphically-intensive games for those of us whose PCs might not pack that big a punch.

Of course, you'll still need a stable internet connection with decent bandwidth, but that's probably less of a hurdle than securing a mammoth graphics card or building your own extreme gaming PC from scratch.

One barrier, though, is that you will need a gamepad to play, since many of the games supported can't accommodate a keyboard and mouse control setup - plus, of course, you'll need a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate.

Remote Play is a little simpler compared to Cloud Gaming, letting you stream games over your home network or the internet, between your own console and another device. This is a great way of sharing your main TV without having to give up your gaming time entirely.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 15 September 2021.
